Why you need to 'deinfluence' yourself

For more than a decade, the influencer economy thrived on product dumps, Get Ready With Me (#GRWM) routines packed with affiliate links, and “unboxing” reels. Now, a quiet counter-narrative has broken through the algorithmic noise. It's called "de-influencing".
De-influencers do the opposite of what their name-twin built a business on. Instead of coaxing followers to add another serum or sneaker to their cart, they tell you what not to buy.
Sometimes, they also explain why the promise of “more” often leaves wallets thinner and the planet poorer. And yes, they mean well.
Deinfluencing is a rising social media trend where influencers and content creators actively discourage mindless consumption. They push back against overhyped products, unsustainable trends, and the pressure to buy your way into happiness. It’s a step towards intentional living.
Every time, you add something to your cart, you need to ask: do you really need it?
There are an excruciating number of things you're convinced you need to buy, when you really don't. This includes items like expensive detox juices, exotic travel to “find yourself” when your bank balance is running low or 12-step skincare routines.
You don't need over-the-top morning routines like Ashton Hall either. You don’t need to wake up at 3:58 AM, dunk your face in ice water, and journal and read, all while walking on a treadmill and prepping for your 7am business meeting.
Your morning just needs to work for you.
Think of Simran Kaur, a finfluencer and a seven-figure business owner, who advocates against unnecessary spending. She leads by example, like opting for a second-hand lehenga for her wedding instead of splurging on a new one.
Then there are startup founders who openly discuss the downsides of entrepreneurship, the stress, burnout, and unrealistic expectations, despite their success.
This shift is about rejecting the idea that happiness comes from constant consumption. It’s a pushback against marketing tactics that convince you to buy endlessly, with no regard for sustainability, labor exploitation, or your own financial well-being.
You don’t need a Stanley cup in your hand or a Louis Vuitton on your arm to be worthy. Social media sells the illusion of the "right" life, whether it’s the perfect family, a seven-figure bank account, or a picture-perfect digital nomad lifestyle. But comparison is a thief of joy.
Deinfluencing is a tiny step towards fulfillment. It involves freedom from clutter, from debt, from the pressure to perform through purchases. So the next time you feel the urge to buy into a trend, ask yourself: Are you really benefitting from this?