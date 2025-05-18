Why you need to 'deinfluence' yourself

For more than a decade, the influencer economy thrived on product dumps, Get Ready With Me (#GRWM) routines packed with affiliate links, and “unboxing” reels. Now, a quiet counter-narrative has broken through the algorithmic noise. It's called "de-influencing".

De-influencers do the opposite of what their name-twin built a business on. Instead of coaxing followers to add another serum or sneaker to their cart, they tell you what not to buy.

Sometimes, they also explain why the promise of “more” often leaves wallets thinner and the planet poorer. And yes, they mean well.

What is deinfluencing?

Deinfluencing is a rising social media trend where influencers and content creators actively discourage mindless consumption. They push back against overhyped products, unsustainable trends, and the pressure to buy your way into happiness. It’s a step towards intentional living.

Every time, you add something to your cart, you need to ask: do you really need it?

There are an excruciating number of things you're convinced you need to buy, when you really don't. This includes items like expensive detox juices, exotic travel to “find yourself” when your bank balance is running low or 12-step skincare routines.

You don't need over-the-top morning routines like Ashton Hall either. You don’t need to wake up at 3:58 AM, dunk your face in ice water, and journal and read, all while walking on a treadmill and prepping for your 7am business meeting.

Your morning just needs to work for you.

Think of Simran Kaur, a finfluencer and a seven-figure business owner, who advocates against unnecessary spending. She leads by example, like opting for a second-hand lehenga for her wedding instead of splurging on a new one.