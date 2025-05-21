What 'ghost scrolling' or 'ego scrolling' on social media says about you

Have you ever caught yourself watching Instagram or Snapchat stories in silence, but no matter how many DMs you get, you feel too tired to respond? This is exactly what ghost scrolling or ego scrolling is.

Let's get deeper into what ghost scrolling means. This increasingly common behaviour, dubbed ghost-watching or ego scrolling, may be more than just a scrolling habit. In some cases, it could be a subtle signal of emotional burnout.

What does ghost scrolling or ego scrolling mean?

Emotional burnout doesn’t always announce itself with full-blown exhaustion or breakdowns. Sometimes, it creeps in quietly — in the way you start withdrawing from conversations, skipping calls, or, in this case, engaging passively on social media.

When you're mentally and emotionally drained, even the smallest forms of interaction can feel like too much. Ghost-watching becomes a coping mechanism: you’re still connected, but not fully present. You scroll. You observe. But you don’t have the energy or the emotional capacity to participate.