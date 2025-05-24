Are we jumping on a 'flex culture' where nothing is our own to show off?

Imagine scrolling through Instagram and seeing someone you follow vibing front row at a Taylor Swift concert, sipping lattes at an aesthetic Seoul café, or casually soft-launching their relationship at a candle-lit rooftop bistro.

Only, none of it actually happened.

Welcome to a growing underground phenomenon that lets users buy the illusion of luxury, adventure, and social status.

How so?

These pages give you options of choosing between fake girl or boy accounts as per your preference, and these profiles share stories with your preference of an experience. You can then share the same on your stories, once tagged, and it seems as though you were out with a friend or partner at a fancy restaurant, concert, or soft launching your guy.

This isn’t your average editing service. This is all polished and sent to your inbox for a small fee, that you can pay online.