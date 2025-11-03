After Jhulan Goswami's emotional moment with the World Cup winners, Internet wants her shelved biopic

The journey of Chakda ‘Xpress has been rocky since its inception in 2019. After writer-actor Abhishek Banerjee completed the first draft, the film was set to begin production in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant delays. Matters were further complicated when Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy, which led to one of the producers to exit the project.

Eventually, after the success of Bulbbul, Netflix India partnered with Clean Slate Filmz, Anushka’s home banner, to produce Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka trained with Jhulan Goswami for the role, and leaked photos from the shoot went viral. The film was shot between June and December 2022, with Netflix initially planning an October 2023 premiere.

However, during post-production, a fallout between Netflix India and Clean Slate Filmz, reportedly over creative differences led to the termination of their four-year partnership. As a result, Chakda ‘Xpress remains in limbo, with no updates from Netflix.