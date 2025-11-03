After Jhulan Goswami's emotional moment with the World Cup winners, Internet wants her shelved biopic

The Indian women’s cricket team made history on Sunday, as they bagged their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title with a thrilling 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Cricket icons Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, cheered for the team, and Goswami was spotted getting emotional and teary-eyed at the stadium as she hugged each player.
And after witnessing Jhulan with the players, fans took to social media to talk about the shelved movie Chakda ‘Xpress, based on the life of Jhulan Goswami and starring Anushka Sharma. The film was expected to release in October 2023 but has yet to see the light of day.
The journey of Chakda ‘Xpress has been rocky since its inception in 2019. After writer-actor Abhishek Banerjee completed the first draft, the film was set to begin production in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant delays. Matters were further complicated when Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy, which led to one of the producers to exit the project.
Eventually, after the success of Bulbbul, Netflix India partnered with Clean Slate Filmz, Anushka’s home banner, to produce Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka trained with Jhulan Goswami for the role, and leaked photos from the shoot went viral. The film was shot between June and December 2022, with Netflix initially planning an October 2023 premiere.
However, during post-production, a fallout between Netflix India and Clean Slate Filmz, reportedly over creative differences led to the termination of their four-year partnership. As a result, Chakda ‘Xpress remains in limbo, with no updates from Netflix.