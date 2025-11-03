Drake responds after OnlyFans star claims they had a secret romance, and a shocking fallout

Drake has responded to Panamanian model and influencer Gracie Bon’s revelations about their alleged relationship, which she discussed on the Dominican reality show La Casa de Alotoke 2. Bon claimed that she their fling beganwith a DM.

Gracie shared that their first interaction took place in 2020 when she messaged him a simple “hola,” despite being married at the time. She claimed Drake responded to her message within two minutes.

OnlyFans star Gracie Bon claims she dated Drake but eventually blocked him

However, the romance quickly unravelled. Bon said things soured after the Wireless Festival in London, leading her to block Drake, who she claimed had blacklisted her from UK events and failed to show her any “real love” or “attention.”

Drake addressed her statements during a livestream on Adin Ross’ channel, calling her claims “big cap” which is Gen-Z lingo for a lie and he also said that the idea that he blackballed her was “crazy.”