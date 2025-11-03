Drake responds after OnlyFans star claims they had a secret romance, and a shocking fallout

Drake has responded to Panamanian model and influencer Gracie Bon’s revelations about their alleged relationship, which she discussed on the Dominican reality show La Casa de Alotoke 2. Bon claimed that she their fling beganwith a DM.
Gracie shared that their first interaction took place in 2020 when she messaged him a simple “hola,” despite being married at the time. She claimed Drake responded to her message within two minutes.
However, the romance quickly unravelled. Bon said things soured after the Wireless Festival in London, leading her to block Drake, who she claimed had blacklisted her from UK events and failed to show her any “real love” or “attention.”
Drake addressed her statements during a livestream on Adin Ross’ channel, calling her claims “big cap” which is Gen-Z lingo for a lie and he also said that the idea that he blackballed her was “crazy.”
Bon described how that 2020 DM evolved into a full-blown relationship which began after she divorced her husband She met Drake in person, and even got to know his mother and son. But, as Bon recounted, things took a turn for the worse during the 2023 Wireless Festival.
She said the “One Dance” hitmaker sidelined her. “He did not give me genuine love and affection,” she added, noting that Drake never asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
“He moved me into the same hotel, left me locked up in there basically… I mean, I came in, I experienced everything… and I’m like, that’s not the guy I idolized,” Bon revealed.
The star continued, “I’m still shaky from the party he threw under the name of ‘Drake Nocta.’ He had packed the party with women.” According to her, Drake’s intentions were as “untamed as needed or whatever I wasn’t ready to discuss on the radio.”
Furthermore, Bon claimed that the fallout prompted Bon to block the Canadian rapper on her social media.