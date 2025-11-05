Is Jungkook coming to India? HYBE's post sends BTS ARMY into a frenzy

HYBE posted a short video featuring a gold-dipped microphone, a ticket labelled “GOLDEN,” and the silhouette of a man. Fans linked the visuals to Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN, which recently marked its second anniversary. Fans were quick to assume this means Jungkook might actually visit Mumbai.

However, the post is most likely about the exhibition celebrating Jungkook's music. The show will run from December 12 to January 11, 2026, at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. It marks the first-ever showcase of Jung Kook’s world in India, where visitors can experience the glow and emotion behind his music up close.

Tickets open November 6 onwards at BookMyShow. A HYBE spokesperson has shared, “India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving music markets in the world. Following the establishment of HYBE INDIA, our goal is to build meaningful cultural bridges, connecting our global artists with Indian fans, where voices of India become global stories. Through ‘GOLDEN: The Moments,’ we’re glad to open this new chapter with BookMyShow Live, bringing fans in India closer to the heart of Jung Kook’s artistry and the universal power of music.”

HYBE's statement hints that the show is not likely to feature Jungkook himself.