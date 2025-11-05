Is Jungkook coming to India? HYBE's post sends BTS ARMY into a frenzy

Indian BTS ARMY has been collectively holding their breath after Jungkook said he wants to visit India. After HYBE (the South Korean entertainment company that manages BTS) opened up offices in Mumbai, rumours flew that Jungkook is about to visit India!
The Golden Maknae himself hasn't talked about his plans of coming to India. However, HYBE India shared a cheerful “Namaste," on their social media handles and teased fans with the glimpse of a new project (GOLDEN exhibition) starring the youngest BTS member Jungkook.
HYBE posted a short video featuring a gold-dipped microphone, a ticket labelled “GOLDEN,” and the silhouette of a man. Fans linked the visuals to Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN, which recently marked its second anniversary. Fans were quick to assume this means Jungkook might actually visit Mumbai.
However, the post is most likely about the exhibition celebrating Jungkook's music. The show will run from December 12 to January 11, 2026, at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. It marks the first-ever showcase of Jung Kook’s world in India, where visitors can experience the glow and emotion behind his music up close.
Tickets open November 6 onwards at BookMyShow. A HYBE spokesperson has shared, “India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving music markets in the world. Following the establishment of HYBE INDIA, our goal is to build meaningful cultural bridges, connecting our global artists with Indian fans, where voices of India become global stories. Through ‘GOLDEN: The Moments,’ we’re glad to open this new chapter with BookMyShow Live, bringing fans in India closer to the heart of Jung Kook’s artistry and the universal power of music.”
HYBE's statement hints that the show is not likely to feature Jungkook himself.
Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer, Live Events at BookMyShow, said, “Our partnership with HYBE marks an exciting new chapter in BookMyShow Live’s vision to bring transformative global experiences to India. ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ is an immersive celebration of Jung Kook’s artistry, connecting fans around the world through creativity and music. With India hosting one of the most passionate and ever-growing K-pop and BTS communities, we are thrilled to bring them closer than ever to one of their most beloved artists through this landmark exhibition.”
BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, J-hope, Taehyung, RM, Suga and Jin recently wrapped up recording for their upcoming album, which is scheduled for March 2026.
(Story by Debolina Roy)