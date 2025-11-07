World's first trillionaire? Elon Musk creates history; Tesla CEO's net worth might surpass GDP of several nations

Elon Musk is on his way to becoming the worl'd very first trillionaire! Tesla shareholders approved an unprecedented $1 trillion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, marking the largest corporate payout ever. Musk will receive the package upon achieving the performance targets set by the electric vehicle company earlier this year.

As per reports, the compensation package would be structured as a stock grant, allowing Musk to receive up to 423.7 million additional Tesla shares over the next decade. These shares could be valued at around $1 trillion if Tesla attains the $8.5 trillion market capitalisation required for Musk to unlock the full payout.

Elon Musk becomes first trillionaire, talks about Optimus Prime robots

Besides boosting the company’s market value within the ten-year timeframe, Tesla must also meet a set of operational and financial performance goals for Musk to qualify for all the stock options.