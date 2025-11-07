World's first trillionaire? Elon Musk creates history; Tesla CEO's net worth might surpass GDP of several nations

Elon Musk is on his way to becoming the worl'd very first trillionaire! Tesla shareholders approved an unprecedented $1 trillion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, marking the largest corporate payout ever. Musk will receive the package upon achieving the performance targets set by the electric vehicle company earlier this year.
As per reports, the compensation package would be structured as a stock grant, allowing Musk to receive up to 423.7 million additional Tesla shares over the next decade. These shares could be valued at around $1 trillion if Tesla attains the $8.5 trillion market capitalisation required for Musk to unlock the full payout.
Besides boosting the company’s market value within the ten-year timeframe, Tesla must also meet a set of operational and financial performance goals for Musk to qualify for all the stock options.
Reports also suggest that during the meeting, Musk talked about the Optimus robots (which have not entered mass production yet) as the future not only of Tesla but also of humanity. He shared his belief that the robots would become “the biggest product of all time,” and added that they could find applications in diverse areas.
"You now get a free Optimus and it’s just going to follow you around and stop you from committing a crime,” Musk said. “You don’t have to put people in prisons and stuff. It’s really wild to think of the possibilities.”
As per a popular 'Billionaires Index', if Elon Musk meets all the targets outlined in his new $1 trillion compensation plan, his net worth could soar to around $2.4 trillion (roughly ₹200 lakh crore). And Musk’s fortune would surpass the GDP of about seven nations worldwide.
According to the IMF, countries with GDPs of around $1 trillion include these countries.
Netherlands: approximately $1.27 trillion
Poland: approximately $980 billion
Switzerland: approximately $947 billion
Belgium: approximately $685 billion
Sweden: approximately $620 billion
Ireland: approximately $599 billion
Austria: approximately $534 billion