Mumbai has been voted the happiest Asian city, and the Internet has opinions

Time Out’s City Life Index 2025 asked over 18,000 people around the world to discover how happy they are in their cities. In the survey conducted, participants rated their hometowns on the basis of culture, nightlife, food, quality of life and five statements, like if their city makes them happy and whether the locals seem positive.

At the end of the survey, Mumbai tops the list as the happiest city in Asia in 2025. Not just the city make Mumbaikars happy but it also scored highest on several indicators:

Around 89% of them feel happier in Mumbai than anywhere else.

Around 88% say people in the city seem cheerful.

Around 87% believe happiness in Mumbai has grown recently.

Experts have to say that Mumbai’s entertainment scene, street food and career options help in increasing the happiness quotient. Despite being one of the busiest cities in the world and yet it gives people a sense of belonging and community, which residents love.