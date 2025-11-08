Mumbai has been voted the happiest Asian city, and the Internet has opinions

When Majrooh Sultanpuri and Jan Nisar Akhtar wote these lines "Kahin building, kahin traame, kahin motor, kahin mill/Milta hai yahan sab kuch ik milta nahi dil" for the 1956 Dev Anand-Waheera Rahman film CID, they probably wouldn't have imagined that Mumbai will one day grow up to be the happiest among all Asian cities.
Many people, many a time, have felt the soul missing in Mumbai, the people are too busy in their own lives, their own struggles to achieve their dreams, because after it is Sapno ka Sheher (The city of dreams), and the differences among people from different economic backgrounds are a little too prominent. Yet, 94% of Mumbaikars said that their city makes them happy.
Time Out’s City Life Index 2025 asked over 18,000 people around the world to discover how happy they are in their cities. In the survey conducted, participants rated their hometowns on the basis of culture, nightlife, food, quality of life and five statements, like if their city makes them happy and whether the locals seem positive.
At the end of the survey, Mumbai tops the list as the happiest city in Asia in 2025. Not just the city make Mumbaikars happy but it also scored highest on several indicators:
Around 89% of them feel happier in Mumbai than anywhere else.
Around 88% say people in the city seem cheerful.
Around 87% believe happiness in Mumbai has grown recently.
Experts have to say that Mumbai’s entertainment scene, street food and career options help in increasing the happiness quotient. Despite being one of the busiest cities in the world and yet it gives people a sense of belonging and community, which residents love.
However, Mumbaikars and people who have spent time in the city are taking this survey with a pinch of salt. "If Mumbai is a happy city, How bad are others doing!" joked an X user.
"Yes, because when the question about happiness was asked, everyone started laughing," another user quipped. "I was so happy when the road outside was submerged in water due to heavy rain and I had to go into office," wrote another.
Many believe that the survey reflects the spirit and resilience of the city's residents over anything else. "Give a place like Marine Drive and a snack like Vada Pav to the whole of India, we’ll take the top spot in happiness index," chimed in an X user.
"Mumbai’s chaos somehow breeds joy, it’s the only city where ambition and struggle still feel alive, not exhausting," remarked another.
In the second and third positions, Beijing and Shanghai are ranked, with 93% and 92% of locals voting it as their happy place.
Both these megacities have scored high on safety, convenience, cost and culture. They are also ranked among Asia’s top cities for Gen Z, offering modern life, innovation, and future outlook. Thailand's Chiang Mai and Vietnam's Hanoi rank as the 4th and 5th Asian city in 2025, with 88% residents voting for the same.
Here are the 10 Happiest Cities in Asia in 2025:
1. Mumbai, India
2. Beijing, China
3. Shanghai, China
4. Chiang Mai, Thailand
5. Hanoi, Vietnam
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Hong Kong
8. Bangkok, Thailand
9. Singapore
10. Seoul, South Korea