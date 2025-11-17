Sheet masks for kids? Shay Mitchell’s skincare venture sparks outcry

Shay Mitchell’s new children-skincare brand, Rini, has met a wave of criticism ever since it launched sheet and hydrogel masks for kids aged three and up. On Instagram, many people argued that toddlers simply don’t need “skincare rituals” modelled on adult routines.
A big part of the backlash comes down to messaging. Some critics say Rini frames caring for skin like it’s playtime, but in reality it’s pushing the idea that very young children should treat their faces as something that needs “fixing.” Others have described the launch as “consumerism for children” and expressed concern that it reinforces beauty-standard pressures.
On social media, especially Reddit, users have been particularly blunt. One thread called the brand “a money grab… late-stage capitalism at its finest.” Another argued that while children may want to copy their parents’ routines, that doesn’t mean they should be exposed to potentially harmful ingredients or encouraged to think about skincare so young.
Even though the brand insists it underwent safety testing and worked with paediatric chemists and labs, many remain unconvinced. According to the company, the goal was to offer gentle, playful products that help kids bond with their parents but detractors say it’s hard to ignore how the imagery and pricing make this feel less like a bonding ritual and more like a carefully crafted luxury item for children.
Supporters of Rini, however, see value in its intent. Some parents say that if face masks are already part of their “spa nights” with their children, it’s better to have formulations that are designed specifically for young, developing skin. They argue that it’s not about vanity—just a fun way to relax together.
Still, for many online, the launch raises a tricky question: should skincare for kids be approached the same way as skincare for adults? The debate is less about whether Rini is safe—and more about what it symbolises: a new frontier in beauty marketing aimed at the very young.