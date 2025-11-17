Sheet masks for kids? Shay Mitchell’s skincare venture sparks outcry

Shay Mitchell’s new children-skincare brand, Rini, has met a wave of criticism ever since it launched sheet and hydrogel masks for kids aged three and up. On Instagram, many people argued that toddlers simply don’t need “skincare rituals” modelled on adult routines.

A big part of the backlash comes down to messaging. Some critics say Rini frames caring for skin like it’s playtime, but in reality it’s pushing the idea that very young children should treat their faces as something that needs “fixing.” Others have described the launch as “consumerism for children” and expressed concern that it reinforces beauty-standard pressures.

Internet is not happy with Shay Mitchell's skincare line for kids

On social media, especially Reddit, users have been particularly blunt. One thread called the brand “a money grab… late-stage capitalism at its finest.” Another argued that while children may want to copy their parents’ routines, that doesn’t mean they should be exposed to potentially harmful ingredients or encouraged to think about skincare so young.