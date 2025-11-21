Original first edition 'Superman' comic sells for $9 million; breaks major record

An original first-edition copy of the debut Superman comic from 1939 , which was forgotten in an attic for decades was sold at auction on Thursday for more than $9 million. This is believed to be a new record for the highest price ever paid for a comic book.

Heritage Auctions called Superman #1 “the ultimate prize in comic collecting,” noting that this particular copy is the best-preserved version ever to hit the market, surpassing the previous $6 million record.

The comic resurfaced when three brothers in northern California discovered it in a box while cleaning out their late mother’s home. She had long hinted about owning original 1930s comics but could never recall their whereabouts a story the family had assumed was just a myth.