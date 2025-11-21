Original first edition 'Superman' comic sells for $9 million; breaks major record
An original first-edition copy of the debut Superman comic from 1939 , which was forgotten in an attic for decades was sold at auction on Thursday for more than $9 million. This is believed to be a new record for the highest price ever paid for a comic book.
Heritage Auctions called Superman #1 “the ultimate prize in comic collecting,” noting that this particular copy is the best-preserved version ever to hit the market, surpassing the previous $6 million record.
The comic resurfaced when three brothers in northern California discovered it in a box while cleaning out their late mother’s home. She had long hinted about owning original 1930s comics but could never recall their whereabouts a story the family had assumed was just a myth.
"Superman No 1 is a milestone in pop culture history, and this copy is not only in unprecedented condition, but it has a movie-worthy story behind it. I was glad to see the price reflect that and am honored Heritage was entrusted with this iconic book," Heritage vice-president Lon Allen said in a statement.
The comic sold on Thursday for $9.12 million, most likely because of its remarkably well-preserved condition. As per reports, CGC, which grades comics and trading cards, awarded it an exceptional 9 out of 10. This issue marked the first time a superhero headlined a comic entirely on their own, as DC Comics sought to build on the success of Clark Kent/Superman’s appearance in the ensemble Action Comics #1 in 1938.
"We presume that most every kid wanted to have a Superman pinup, and cut up the back cover along the dotted line as they were encouraged to, resulting in a lot of copies that are low-grade today if they survived at all," the auction house said.
