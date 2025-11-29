What Is Colour Walk? How this simple mindful trend is healing minds & bodies

The emotional and cognitive effects of colours can be stimulating, where noticing certain colours will help improve an individual’s ability to concentrate, heighten their sense of perception and elicit favourable emotions. Additionally, walking increases heart rate, circulation, energy and mobility. When combined with the above, the two benefits produce an effective form of mind-body health and wellness called a ‘colour walk’.

Unlike traditional forms of meditation, which require individuals to be seated while still and quiet, colour walks provide a more engaging approach that is more accessible to beginners than other forms of meditation. Colour walks promote mindfulness through movement, allowing those who find difficulty with sitting still to find some measure of mental clarity, calmness and relaxation from utilizing a colour walk.

A simple way to do a colour walk

It's simple to start a colour walk! It only requires some thought about how you feel before beginning your walk; you may want to think about which colour corresponds with the way you are feeling at that time. For example, if you feel relaxed, your colour might be green; if you're happy, yellow would be a good choice; for concentration, choose red!

Walk slowly and try not to have distractions around you while walking; scan the area around you while walking for whatever colour you chose, whether they be nature, architecture, articles of clothing, signs, or any other object that you encounter while on your walk.