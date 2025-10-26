Harsh Goenka predicts a kilo of gold could buy you a Rolls-Royce in 2030

A recent social media post by businessman Harsh Goenka spread swiftly across timelines, and it is easy to see the appeal. He charted how one kilogram of gold has grown in purchasing power over the decades, moving from a modest scooter to a Toyota Innova, then a Fortuner and eventually a luxury SUV. From there, he leapt into bold predictions: a Rolls-Royce by 2030 and even a private jet by 2040.
It works because it turns what can feel like abstract financial headlines into something instantly recognisable. Most people do not connect emotionally with graphs or inflation indexes. But suggest that the gold their parents once tucked away could now buy a car far grander than anything in the driveway, and suddenly economics has a story everyone can follow.
In India, gold is more than an investment. It is a symbol of stability and pride, passed down through generations as proof that a family has built something to last. Goenka’s comparison taps directly into that sentiment. A wedding necklace stops being sentimental alone and briefly takes on the potential of a luxury garage. Even if the private jet scenario is exaggerated, it opens up a joyful possibility: saving can bring surprising gains.
Aspirations fuel its popularity too. The notion of trading a single block of gold for a jet brings a smile because it speaks to ambition. Social media is powered by the dream of climbing higher. That fantasy, even when taken with a pinch of salt, is irresistible.
There is, of course, a sensible question underneath the excitement. Gold’s price does not rise in a perfect line. It dips, it plateaus, it surges. Meanwhile, the price of a jet is driven by fuel costs, technology, regulation and many factors unrelated to bullion. The comparison is a playful snapshot of history, not a financial blueprint for the next decade.
Yet Goenka has succeeded in something valuable: he has sparked a conversation about long-term thinking in a country where gold is already deeply woven into financial planning. If his post encourages even a few people to consider steady growth over impulse spending, the point has been made.
The image of swapping gold for a jet will keep doing the rounds because it is funny, bold and oddly motivating. Beneath the humour lies a truth worth holding on to: wealth that grows quietly in the background can change a life far more than momentary indulgence ever could.
(Story by Esha Aphale)