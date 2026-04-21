What is the new 'no-spend challenge', that's becoming popular among GenZs?

No-spend challenge is about eliminating any expense that isn’t necessary during a fixed time frame. The period may range from one week to one year. Only rent, food, and monthly payments are permitted. Any other expenditure would require careful consideration. No impulse buying is allowed.

Many GenZs and millennials view spending as an emotional act. This is something one does when having a rough day. For these people, spending is how one passes time at 11pm. The no spend challenge will see someone have to endure this emotion without the relief spending offers. Is the item one really needs it or are they just satisfying their craving? The results may be shocking. Many people only realize how much they have been spending once they stop doing it.

In order to complete the no spend challenge become a success, some professionals advise that one should start out small. Refrain from ordering takeout for several weeks. Try avoiding the urge to purchase new clothing for a month. Make sure to have your guidelines set right in order not to cheat later on.

Here is an even better solution to the problem. Rather than simply saving, have a goal for what you save. Use the money to clear off credit card debts, create an emergency savings fund, or initiate an SIP. This makes the “No Spend Challenge” much more significant than just being another fad.

Yes, it might seem restrictive. And yes, it might not suit everyone. However, considering the times we live in, a temporary break could prove beneficial.