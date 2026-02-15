2-bucket strategy: A plan that makes your retirement savings safer

The second type of investment is called the long-term growth bucket. This bucket will grow over time and help your money grow faster than inflation. The types of investments that can be placed in this bucket include buying equities or investing in mutual funds. According to financial experts, this bucket has greater potential for growth over an extended period of time.

How can you create a 2-bucket strategy for a stress-free retirement?

-To create the 2-bucket strategy, start by estimating how much you'll spend each year.

-Then, find the amount of income you will receive through pensions or other means. The difference between the two numbers will be funded from your savings.

-From there, determine how many years of expenses to have in the secure bucket.

- Once that amount is set aside, invest the rest for growth.

Important tips to keep in mind:

You should never change all allocations at once. Instead, make small, incremental changes every year. In addition, when you start to add new investments to your ‘safer’ asset class, you should also do some reallocation or rebalancing with existing accounts.

Review your strategy at the conclusion of each year. Your expenses, sources of income, and market conditions have undoubtedly experienced some fluctuation. Remember, creating the 2-bucket strategy is not a one-time task. It requires periodic assessments.