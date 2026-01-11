What is the Sunset Clause dating trend and why 37% Indians are now leaning towards it?

The dating scene in India is witnessing a major shift. One of the growing trends here is the Sunset Clause trend, as a result of burnout and emotional exhaustion. According to the recent survey done by the Indian dating site QuackQuack, 37% of the dating crowd now wants to have a definitive time-bound strategy regarding how long they want to stay in dating sites before taking a step back and calling it quits. The study was carried out among 7,583 actively using the site, who fall between the age bracket of 22-35 years, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities.

The new dating trend Sunset Clause signals a major shift in India

The key to this paradigm shift is in the way singles use dating apps. From being an afterthought, dating apps are being employed in a planned way, with the sunset clause approach, as followed in the India dating apps approach. More than 70% of the sample pool replied that they restrict the use of dating apps to six months to a year, “until I meet the right one.”