What is hobby dogging and why is it trending?

The internet has been blowing up with all the new trends and concepts the new generation brings forth. But sometimes even the Gen Zs can't get through certain trends. Say for example Hobby Dogging, which is basically training an imaginary dog while holding onto a leash as if they are really there. Bizarre right? But for some it is absolutely fun and relaxing.

Hobby Dogging: Germany’s imaginary canine craze that's taking the internet by storm

Pets have always been the best friends when loneliness sucks in. But with it comes the responsibility of taking care of a living breathing creature. The poop trainings, furs everywhere and the scary intimidating screams. So, Germany came with this idea of Hobby Dogging. Here you train your dog, walk them through ladders, teach them to poop at a particular place and even play fetch, but only the dog doesn't quite exists. They are imaginary and people just hold onto a leash and do the activity.

In Bad Friedrichshall, a town north of the German city of Stuttgart, people can even get professional guidance for walking their imaginary dog.

The whole idea of it came after a whim in a local clubhouse to a dog trainer named Barbara Gerlinger. It might sound strange and crazy for the rest of the world but it actually has proven to be a good technique to make those loneliness leave your body. It has never been about the walks and the trainings, but how human concentration works when they work with their own imagination and focus on a fun task. Barbara believes that it also serves as a preparation task before the people actually welcome their furry friends.