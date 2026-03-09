Friction-maxxing: The trending self-improvement hack of 2026

According to research, our ability to concentrate is increasingly decreasing. The average person's concentration has decreased from approximately 2.5 minutes to around 40 seconds. This is partly due to the instant gratification offered by many channels, such as notifications, scrolling feeds, and one-click purchasing.

What friction-maxxing can teach you?

Bringing effort similarly back into our daily activities can help develop these important abilities: patience, self-control, focus, and long-term vision, which are major components of emotional intelligence.

When you have to actively think about information, your memory will grow. If you write notes from class, or if you write a summary of what you learn using your own words, then you can retain this information over a longer period of time. Also, performing physical activity, like going for a walk or cooking, is good for activating parts of your brain.

How small changes make a difference?

Parents may let the kids do the chores by themselves, making mistakes along the way, instead of stepping in. They may let the kids experience boredom instead of engaging them in screen time.

For adults, friction-maximising could mean uninstalling food delivery apps for a month, cooking some meals a week, walking small distances, and even having a meal without using a screen device.

For couples, it could mean choosing uncomfortable honesty instead of ghosting, making a phone call instead of a message, or apologizing instead of not.