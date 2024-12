Videos

Celebrities grace Devi Awards Bengaluru: Nithya Shri | Deepa Rao Acharya | Deepti Mohan

The 29th edition of the Devi Awards saw 12 eminent women from the city being felicitated for achievements in their respective fields. The city’s who’s who turned up at ITC Gardenia on Nov 30 to support and cheer for the recipients!