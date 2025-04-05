Videos

The Expressions Podcast episode 36: The Untold Story of Rohan Murty | Legacy, Startups, Fatherhood

In this exclusive interview with Expressions, Rohan Murty opens up like never before — on starting the Murty Classical Library of India, his personal journey into fatherhood, and the bold decision to build his own startup completely on his own terms

Enjoy Rohan candidly sharing experiences from his time at Harvard and discussing how his passion for philosophy intersected with his deep love for computer science. He talks passionately about how he defines success, what drives him, and why forging his own path has always been more important than following the expected.

On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast

On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, Portea Medical Co-Founder and Chairperson Meena Ganesh delveed into essential leadership skills, effective business strategies and the role of digital transformation in today’s corporate world. She also highlighted the challenges of work-life balance, energy management and maintaining entrepreneurial motivation, offering valuable guidance to aspiring business leaders.

The Expressions Podcast episode 36: The Untold Story of Rohan Murty | Legacy, Startups, Fatherhood
Expressions Podcast Episode 35- Meena Ganesh: Pioneering Woman Entrepreneur and Visionary Leader
Expressions podcast
Rohan Murty

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com