The Expressions Podcast episode 36: The Untold Story of Rohan Murty | Legacy, Startups, Fatherhood
Enjoy Rohan candidly sharing experiences from his time at Harvard and discussing how his passion for philosophy intersected with his deep love for computer science. He talks passionately about how he defines success, what drives him, and why forging his own path has always been more important than following the expected.
On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, Portea Medical Co-Founder and Chairperson Meena Ganesh delveed into essential leadership skills, effective business strategies and the role of digital transformation in today’s corporate world. She also highlighted the challenges of work-life balance, energy management and maintaining entrepreneurial motivation, offering valuable guidance to aspiring business leaders.