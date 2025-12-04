Videos
Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben set for grand Udaipur wedding
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben reportedly set to tie the knot at Fairmont Udaipur Palace in a grand celebration this January
Wedding bells may soon ring loud as reports claim Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are gearing up for a grand celebration at Fairmont Udaipur Palace on January 8th and 9th. From their rumoured romance since 2022 to their hit music careers, the duo’s “good friends” phase appears to be turning into a dreamy big-fat wedding moment — sending fans into a frenzy.