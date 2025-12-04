Videos
Venus Williams shares a carousel of engagement pics with her beau Andrea Preti
A radiant new photo carousel reveals Venus Williams and fiancé Andrea Preti’s captivating bond
Tennis icon Venus Williams has fans buzzing after dropping a gorgeous new photo carousel with her fiancé, Andrea Preti. Nearly a year after confirming their engagement, Venus finally offers a fresh glimpse into their love story. With Andrea’s European creative flair and Venus’ legendary presence, the couple’s chemistry is undeniable — even as they keep wedding plans a secret.