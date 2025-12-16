Radhikka Madan & Vihaan Samat spark dating buzz after being spotted in Mumbai

B-town’s gossip mills are buzzing after Radhikka Madan was spotted walking hand-in-hand with actor Vihaan Samat. From cosy mall sightings to joint appearances at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party and Vihaan’s film success celebration, fans can’t stop speculating. While neither has made anything official, Radhikka has chosen to keep her personal life private and the internet is watching closely.