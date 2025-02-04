Videos
Designer Rimi Nayak on her latest Spring-Summer edit, the fashion scene in 2025
Couturier Rimi Nayak speaks to Indulge about her fresh range of spring-summer clothing, resort wear for the summer, and more
In this fun and freewheeling chat, couturier Rimi Nayak speaks at length with us about her fresh range of spring summer clothing, what works for resort wear this summer, and what will broadly rule the gen-next wardrobes this year.
Also, she tells us about her first ever ritzy collection of swimwear to take your beachwear fashion a few notches higher.