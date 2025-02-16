Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 29: How Frenchman Nicolas Grossemy turned his street food venture into an INR 50-crore business in Bengaluru
French street food in Bengaluru is synonymous with Paris Panini and Nicolas Grossemy is the brain behind it
Nicolas started with a food truck in 2015 and today has multiple diners and cloud kitchens across the city. On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, hear Nicolas' story of how he fell in love with Bengaluru as a business intern, his love for food and how he combined them into a venture that today has an INR 50-crore turnover.
On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, hear baker Anutha Shetty's story of how she fell in love with baking as a kid with her mum, the time she studied to be a cosmetic scientist in London and why she chose to pursue her first love, of baking cookies eventually.
Expressions Podcast Episode 28: Baking love in every batch... Why Anutha Shetty's cookies are a hit with Deepika Padukone and NASA!