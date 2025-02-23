Videos

Expressions Podcast Episode 30: Sonali Sattar on blending fine dining, fashion and the arts

Sonali Sattar has been an independent entrepreneur for over two decades and a part of Bengaluru's ever-evolving need for new fashion or food

Sonali Sattar established her fashion label and restaurant in the early 2000s with a strong commitment to sustainability, elegant minimalism and yet, a desirable end offering. She runs a fine dining restaurant, Grasshopper that offers European cuisine and also has her own fashion brand called Hidden Harmony.

On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, we talk to the restaurateur on fine-dining and haute couture, and staying competitive in a fast-paced city that's constantly seeking variety.

