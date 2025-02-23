Expressions Podcast Episode 30: Sonali Sattar on blending fine dining, fashion and the arts
Sonali Sattar established her fashion label and restaurant in the early 2000s with a strong commitment to sustainability, elegant minimalism and yet, a desirable end offering. She runs a fine dining restaurant, Grasshopper that offers European cuisine and also has her own fashion brand called Hidden Harmony.
On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, we talk to the restaurateur on fine-dining and haute couture, and staying competitive in a fast-paced city that's constantly seeking variety.
On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, hear Frenchman Nicolas Grossemys' story of how he fell in love with Bengaluru as a business intern, his love for food and how he combined them into a venture that today has a ₹50-crore turnover.