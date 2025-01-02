Symphony of Seasons theme at Echoes of Earth 2024 highlights sustainability, celebrates seasons

Popular music and arts festival Echoes of Earth had its 7th edition under the theme Symphony of Seasons in Bengaluru. The 2-day event held on December 7-8 celebrated the role of seasons in the natural world and emphasised the importance of sustainable practices.

A mix of international and Indian artistes performed on four specially designed stages, each representing a unique concept. Indulge caught up with EDM sensation, Mathew Jonson and chatted about his music career and explored various stalls showcasing fine arts, workshops, and an array of exciting musical performances.