Videos
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Day 1 Highlights
Here are some of the more interesting vehicles on display, both 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers, on Day 1 of the Auto Expo in Delhi
The Bharat Mobility Show got off to a flying start with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address. Most car manufacturers have showcased new products, though nothing really groundbreaking. We bring to you some of the more interesting vehicles on display, both 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers. here is a snapshot of Day 1 at the Auto Expo. Enjoy!