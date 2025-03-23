Expressions Podcast Episode 34: Brahmins' Coffee Bar: Simple yet iconic – authentic taste, minimal menu and maximum flavour

Brahmins' Coffee Bar is known for serving a very simple menu; consisting fluffy idlis that melt in your mouth, crispy vadas, delicious chutney, kesari and khaara bath, and rich filter coffee.

On the Expression Podcast with Neha, Radhakrishna Adiga, the man behind Brahmins' Coffee Bar, helps us explore its growing legacy of 60 years. He describes what it was like in the beginning, a small, no-frills shop with a set menu, and how it transformed into a world-renowned establishment that serves thousands of customers daily.

Adiga reminisces the good and the bad that came in the early days, and his philosophy of quality over quantity. He shares his wisdom on how to maintain the same taste and authenticity of food served at Brahmins' Coffee Bar that has remained unchanged for generations.

Adiga bluntly states that it is not simply a restaurant, it is a symbol of traditions, excellence and the love for serving humble food that puts a smile on everyone’s face. From the first customers, and to transforming into a global Bangalorean's best-known eatery, Adiga quotes the values of hard work, honesty and passion that guided them through the success journey.