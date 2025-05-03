Videos
The Expressions Podcast episode 42: The story behind Bengaluru’s Naru Noodle Bar with India’s King of Ramen, chef Kavan Kuttappa
Getting a reservation at Bengaluru’s Naru Noodle Bar is probably tougher than going to the moon!
Yes, we exaggerate… but journey with Neha and chef Kavan Kuttappa on this episode of Expressions to find out all you wanted to know about this ramen haven and also discover interesting bits about Japanese culture, eating etiquette and lots more!
