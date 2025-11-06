Videos
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her stunning designer lehenga and here's how we decoded her ethnic look
Janhvi Kapoor designer lehenga decoded!
Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight at her friend’s wedding in Jigya Patel’s ‘Rang’ couture collection — a mesmerizing patola and parsi gara lehenga in cobalt blue and magenta hues. Styled with antique silver jewellery and the exquisite Agira Silver Box Purse by Surabhi Didwania worth ₹2.8 lakh, her look perfectly blended Indian heritage with modern haute couture elegance.