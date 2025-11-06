Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her stunning designer lehenga and here's how we decoded her ethnic look

Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight at her friend’s wedding in Jigya Patel’s ‘Rang’ couture collection — a mesmerizing patola and parsi gara lehenga in cobalt blue and magenta hues. Styled with antique silver jewellery and the exquisite Agira Silver Box Purse by Surabhi Didwania worth ₹2.8 lakh, her look perfectly blended Indian heritage with modern haute couture elegance.