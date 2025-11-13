Videos
Tom Felton Returns as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter & The Cursed Child
The Slytherin star Tom Felton steps back into his iconic role as Draco Malfoy for the stage adaptation of Harry Potter & The Cursed Child.
Tom Felton, beloved for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, is making his highly-anticipated Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York’s Lyric Theatre. The production marks the first time an original film actor has stepped into the stage version—starting November 11, 2025. His return brings full-circle closure for fans of the wizarding world