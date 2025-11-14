Kamini Kaushal: A timeless legacy to remember by

Kamini Kaushal, India’s oldest-living actress and one of Hindi cinema’s most graceful performers, has passed away at 98. From her historic debut in Neecha Nagar—a Palme d’Or winner—to unforgettable roles in Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam, Arzoo and Biraj Bahu, she leaves behind a legacy of natural acting and timeless artistry. Her journey from Lahore to the silver screen remains an enduring inspiration, concluding with her final appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).