Videos
Pratim D Gupta opens up: His complicated relationship with food: Is it Love or Guilt?
The filmmaker gets candid about cravings, confessions, and the emotions that feed his art
As filmmaker Pratim D Gupta speaks on his new culinary drama Ranna Baati, he also reveals how Ritwick Chakraborty is his favourite actor, and even though the industry demand is that of thrillers, his heart always bends more towards the softer dramas. He also says while he loves food and cooking is his stressbuster, but the guilt around food, is too real for him!