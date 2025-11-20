Inside the Kapoor family table gossips

The Kapoors’ dining table is a legendary mix of food, fun, and family chaos. From Kareena and Karisma’s love for desi Punjabi food to Randhir and Rajiv’s Chinese cravings, the family bonds best over hearty meals and hilarious stories. With iconic moments—from Riddhima’s papad annoyance to future Kapoor spouses joining the feast—the upcoming Dining with the Kapoors series promises laughter, secrets, and pure family magic.