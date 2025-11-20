Kangana Ranaut tours with her nephew in Gujarat and here's a glimpse

Videos
Kangana Ranaut explored the Gir jungle in true safari spirit with her nephew Prithvi, sharing stunning moments from lion spotting to golden sunsets during their Gujarat getaway. Despite a light troll over her American-flag patch, the trip remained a warm family escape filled with nature, culture, and a spiritual stop at the Dwarkadhish Temple.