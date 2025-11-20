Videos

Kangana Ranaut tours with her nephew in Gujarat and here's a glimpse

Kangana Ranaut takes a fun little trip to Gujarat which includes safaris, sunsets and temples

Kangana Ranaut explored the Gir jungle in true safari spirit with her nephew Prithvi, sharing stunning moments from lion spotting to golden sunsets during their Gujarat getaway. Despite a light troll over her American-flag patch, the trip remained a warm family escape filled with nature, culture, and a spiritual stop at the Dwarkadhish Temple.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels

Kangana Ranaut tours
Kangana Ranaut gujarat

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Google Preferred source
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com