Smriti and Palash: Love that sparked on the field

A fairytale proposal that blends cricket glory with Bollywood romance Smriti and Palash

Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s dreamy proposal has taken over the internet. From a Mumbai meet-cute to a romantic proposal on the very ground where Smriti made history, their love story captures the perfect blend of Bollywood charm and real-life magic. The couple is now set to marry on November 23 with pre-wedding festivities already underway.

