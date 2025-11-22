Videos
Smriti and Palash: Love that sparked on the field
A fairytale proposal that blends cricket glory with Bollywood romance Smriti and Palash
Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s dreamy proposal has taken over the internet. From a Mumbai meet-cute to a romantic proposal on the very ground where Smriti made history, their love story captures the perfect blend of Bollywood charm and real-life magic. The couple is now set to marry on November 23 with pre-wedding festivities already underway.