Rogan Art: Did you know about this hidden art of Kutch?
Rogan art has been one of the most intricating art of Kutch Gujarat and is fading with time
Rogan art, the rare 3D-textured fabric painting tradition from Kutch, Gujarat, continues to mesmerize with its vibrant colours, castor-oil paint, and intricate handcrafted designs preserved by the Khatri family of Nirona. From the iconic “Tree of Life” to its showcase at New York Fashion Week, this centuries-old craft remains one of India’s most treasured artistic legacies.