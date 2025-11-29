Videos
Bangalore hosts a massive flower exhibition in Cubbon Park
A vibrant 11-day floral showcase transforms Cubbon Park into Bangalore’s most colourful attraction
Visitors in Bangalore are being welcomed by a breathtaking burst of colours as Cubbon Park transforms into a floral paradise. The peaceful garden is now home to an exquisite 11-day flower exhibition that has drawn crowds from across the region. With its intricate designs, artistic arrangements, and vibrant displays, the exhibition stands as a captivating celebration of nature and creativity.