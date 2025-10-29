Videos

Orry and Nysa Devgan recreate Rekha-Kajol photoshoot look

Ahead of Halloween, Orry and Nysa Devgan recreate the iconic Kajol and Rekha photoshoot serving vintage Bollywood glam with a modern twist

Orry and Nysa Devgan recreate the iconic Kajol and Rekha photoshoot just in time for Halloween, serving vintage Bollywood glam with a modern twist. From signature looks to the perfect Koi Mil Gaya soundtrack, this nostalgic reel is winning hearts online.

Orry and Nysa Devgan
Rekha and Kajol

