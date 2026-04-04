Videos
A candid chat with Paoli Dam on cinema, womanhood, and career
Paoli Dam has recently opened up about her experience with her new film Bibi Payra and shared her thoughts on Tollywood's changing audience
Actress Paoli Dam opens up about her role in Bibi Payra, sharing how the character has been a meaningful experience for her. She also speaks about her journey in the industry, her thoughts on Tollywood’s changing audience, and the kind of films she chooses to be part of. Touching on womanhood as well, Paoli offers a simple and honest take on her work and the film, which is set to release on April 10.