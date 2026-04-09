Daksha Crafting Voices 2026: Tradition meets art

A three-day cultural extravaganza unfolded as the Daksha Crafting Voices 2026 brought traditional crafts to life. Artisans from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha came together to showcase the age-old craft of their handiwork. From tribal puppetry to intricately handmade designs, each creation echoed a rich sense of tradition and brought forward the hidden voices of heritage to the forefront.