Charak Mela in North Kolkata: A vibrant blend of faith and folk culture

Charak mela is held every year in North Kolkata at the Chatu Babu Bazaar and it is one of the annual attractions that people come together to witness. Sanyasis from rural Bengal come over to participate and after the puja circumambulate in the air around the perimeter.

Right outside sits the Charak mela (fair) where artisans flock in from the interiors of Bengal showcasing their handicrafts. From clay dolls and idols to decorative pieces, toys, woodworks, jewellery, and of course food freshly prepared in front of you, one can cherish them all.