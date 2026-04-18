Videos
Menopause unfiltered: Understanding symptoms, nutrition & lifestyle with Chandonaa Datta
Real talk on menopause: symptoms, support, and simple lifestyle shifts
Hot flashes, mood swings, poor sleep, sudden body changes and far too much confusion around it all. Menopause deserves better conversations. In this episode, clinical dietician Chandonaa Datta breaks down what really happens during perimenopause and menopause, and how food, lifestyle habits and the right support can make a difference.