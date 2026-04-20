Volkswagen India introduces the new Taigun at ₹11 lakh onwards

The new Volkswagen Taigun wears its sharper lines, sculpted bonnet, redesigned bumpers, strong dual shoulder lines, and striking alloy wheels with easy confidence. You also get new interiors with up-to-tech features and a better cabin ambience overall. A new 8-speed Aisin automatic transmission is now available on the 1.0-TSiAll for a starting price of ₹11 lakhs, ex-showroom.