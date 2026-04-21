Tranz 2.0: From community roots to contemporary dance journey

Kolkata came alive with an evening of dance, where contemporary movement blended seamlessly with artistic expression under the vision of Sudarshan Chakravorty. The performance, celebrating his artistic journey, unfolded as a heartfelt tribute, with the team conveying emotion and storytelling through every step. It upheld the three decades of Sapphire Creations Dance Company, following the trajectory of its formation, evolution, sustenance and being where it is today – an academy, a power-house of self-discovery and a family.