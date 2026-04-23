VinFast VF6 Review: Tech-loaded EV at a smart price!

The VinFast VF6 ticks all the right boxes for a modern EV, offering a strong mix of technology, practicality, and pricing. From advanced features like ADAS to a futuristic heads-up display (HUD), this SUV aims to deliver a premium experience without stretching your budget. We’re among the first to bring you a detailed review of the VinFast VF6 — and in this video, we break down everything from features and design to whether it truly makes sense as your next electric car. With prices starting at ₹17.3 lakh (ex-showroom), and complimentary charging at V-Green outlets available till March 31, 2029, the VF6 positions itself as a compelling new entrant in the EV space. Watch the full review to see if this is the right EV for you.