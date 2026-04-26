Remembering Raghu Rai: The man who framed the wonder that is India

India has lost one of its most defining visual storytellers. Raghu Rai, often called the doyen of Indian photography, passed away on April 26 at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

From the chaos of the Bangladesh refugee crisis to the haunting aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Disaster, Rai’s lens documented history as it unfolded. His photographs were not just images. They were records of emotion, conflict, faith, and survival. Whether capturing Mother Teresa in quiet reflection or the Dalai Lama in moments of calm, his work carried an intimacy that few could match.

Mentored and recognised early by Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to Magnum Photos, Rai went on to build a career that placed Indian photojournalism on the global map. His long association with publications like The Statesman and India Today helped shape visual journalism in the country.

This video looks back at the life, work, and lasting legacy of a man who did not just take photographs. He helped India see itselfIndia has lost one of its most defining visual storytellers. Raghu Rai, often called the doyen of Indian photography, passed away on April 26 at the age of 84 after a prolonged illne