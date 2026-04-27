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Art by 'Outsider Artists' at CIMA art gallery
At CIMA Art Gallery, passionate artists from varied backgrounds showcase unique works, celebrating art beyond genres through diverse creative expressions and stories.
Passionate artists, each following their creative calling, have come together to showcase their work at the CIMA Art Gallery. Though they come from diverse professional backgrounds, they have united here to celebrate the essence of art in all its forms. Each piece stands out as a unique expression of creativity, carrying its own beauty and character. Rather than focusing on a single genre, the exhibition embraces art as a whole experience, sharing stories one stroke at a time