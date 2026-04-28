Bhanu Athaiya: India’s first Oscar winner: A legacy in costume design. Watch the video

On the birth anniversary of Bhanu Athaiya, we revisit the remarkable journey of India’s first Oscar winner. She made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Gandhi, putting Indian artistry on the global stage. From classics like Pyaasa to modern epics like Lagaan, her work redefined costume design in Indian cinema. Bhanu Athaiya’s legacy continues to inspire generations, blending tradition with storytelling and elevating Indian fashion worldwide.