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From classic cars to rare bikes: Inside Kolkata’s vintage show. Watch the video
A nostalgic ride through time as Kolkata celebrates timeless automotive elegance.
Kolkata recently hosted a stunning vintage car and bike show, drawing hundreds of enthusiasts from across the city. The event featured a rich collection of classic automobiles and rare two-wheelers, offering a nostalgic glimpse into automotive history. Visitors turned up in large numbers, not just to admire these timeless machines up close, but also to capture their elegance through sketches and photographs transforming the showcase into a true visual spectacle.